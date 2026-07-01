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Textron Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Valued at $16 billion by market cap, the company provides airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset-based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital. The multi-industry company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TXT to report a profit of $1.52 per share on a diluted basis, down 1.9% from $1.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect TXT to report EPS of $6.60, up 8.2% from $6.10 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 11.1% year over year to $7.33 in fiscal 2027. 

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TXT stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 25.6% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 30, TXT shares closed up by 6.9% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.45 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.30. The company’s revenue was $3.7 billion, up 11.8% year over year. TXT expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $6.40 to $6.60.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TXT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 11 give a “Hold.” TXT’s average analyst price target is $102.62, indicating a potential upside of 11.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 91.79 +0.06 +0.07%
Textron Inc
XLI 184.58 -0.65 -0.35%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,459.26 -40.10 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index

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