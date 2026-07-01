What to Expect From Newmont's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Valued at $100.9 billion by market cap, the company produces and markets gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The world’s leading gold company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NEM to report a profit of $2.20 per share on a diluted basis, up 53.9% from $1.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect NEM to report EPS of $9.91, up 43.8% from $6.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8.7% year over year to $10.77 in fiscal 2027.

NEM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 60.3% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 15.8% gains over the same time frame.

NEM’s earnings beat stemmed from record gold prices, as realized prices surged to $4,900/oz. That strength more than compensated for lower attributable production, which fell to 1.3 million oz from 1.5 million oz.

On Apr. 23, NEM reported its Q1 results, and its shares jumped 8.7% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.90 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.07. The company’s revenue stood at $7.3 billion, up 45.8% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NEM stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” NEM’s average analyst price target is $140.57, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 50.5% from the current levels.