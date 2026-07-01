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What to Expect From Lennox International's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Lennox International Inc. (LII), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, designs, manufactures, and markets products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. Valued at $19.8 billion by market cap, the company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. The leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LII to report a profit of $7.60 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.8% from $7.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect LII to report EPS of $24.35, up 5.1% from $23.16 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.6% year over year to $26.68 in fiscal 2027. 

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LII stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 25.6% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 29, LII shares closed up by 4.5% after reporting its Q1 results. The EPS of $3.35 topped Wall Street expectations of $3.16. The company’s revenue was $1.14 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.07 billion. LII expects full-year EPS to be $23.50 to $25.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LII stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 11 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Moderate Sell.” While LII currently trades above its mean price target of $570.57, the Street-high price target of $650 suggests an upside potential of 13.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 184.43 -0.80 -0.43%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,459.26 -40.10 -0.53%
S&P 500 Index
LII 576.44 +3.49 +0.61%
Lennox International

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