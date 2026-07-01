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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From GE Vernova’s Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is a global energy technology company that provides equipment, software, and services across the power generation, electrification, and renewable energy markets. Valued at $315.7 billion by market cap, GE Vernova is focused on helping utilities, governments, and industrial customers modernize power systems and support the global energy transition.

The energy equipment manufacturing and services company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, July 22, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GEV to report a profit of $3.16 per share on a diluted basis, up 69.9% from $1.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing the forecast on one other occasion.

For the current year, analysts expect GEV to report EPS of $14.99, down 15.3% from $17.69 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 62.6% year over year to $24.38 in fiscal 2027.

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GEV stock has delivered impressive gains over the past year, climbing 122%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.9% gains and State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI25.6% gains over the same time frame.

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GE Vernova shares surged more than 5% on June 18 after Bernstein initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $1,206 price target, citing the company's strong position to benefit from growing demand driven by decarbonization, energy security investments, and AI-powered electricity consumption.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GEV stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 24 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” GEV’s average analyst price target is $1,220.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 185.23 +2.47 +1.35%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,499.36 +58.93 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
GEV 1,174.86 +72.35 +6.56%
GE Vernova Inc

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