What You Need To Know Ahead of Alphabet’s Earnings Release

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a global technology company and the parent of Google. With a market cap of $4.3 trillion, GOOGL operates one of the world's largest digital ecosystems, offering products and services across online search, digital advertising, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, consumer hardware, and software.

The internet media giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GOOGL to report a profit of $2.86 per share on a diluted basis, up 23.8% from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect GOOGL to report EPS of $14.30, up 32.3% from $10.81 in fiscal 2025.

GOOGL shares have delivered impressive performance over the past year, rallying 98.1%, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.9% gains and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) marginal rise over the same time frame.

On June 29, Alphabet shares rose 5% after joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). The gain was also supported by improved market sentiment following the U.S.-Iran de-escalation, while index inclusion prompted Dow-tracking funds to buy the stock.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GOOGL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 54 analysts covering the stock, 44 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” GOOGL’s average analyst price target is $432.63, indicating a notable potential upside of 22.3% from the current levels.