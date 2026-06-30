Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What You Need To Know Ahead of Alphabet’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock

Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a global technology company and the parent of Google. With a market cap of $4.3 trillion, GOOGL operates one of the world's largest digital ecosystems, offering products and services across online search, digital advertising, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, consumer hardware, and software.

The internet media giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GOOGL to report a profit of $2.86 per share on a diluted basis, up 23.8% from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the current year, analysts expect GOOGL to report EPS of $14.30, up 32.3% from $10.81 in fiscal 2025

www.barchart.com

GOOGL shares have delivered impressive performance over the past year, rallying 98.1%, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.9% gains and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLCmarginal rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On June 29, Alphabet shares rose 5% after joining the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). The gain was also supported by improved market sentiment following the U.S.-Iran de-escalation, while index inclusion prompted Dow-tracking funds to buy the stock.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GOOGL stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 54 analysts covering the stock, 44 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” GOOGL’s average analyst price target is $432.63, indicating a notable potential upside of 22.3% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GOOGL 354.37 +0.72 +0.20%
Alphabet Cl A
VZ 44.05 -0.05 -0.11%
Verizon Communications
$SPX 7,440.43 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLC 108.01 +0.13 +0.12%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s Next Move
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia and Broadcom Both Offer AI Exposure and Dividends. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best Stock to Buy Now.
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 4
Alphabet Stock Falls Below Berkshire’s Buying Price, but GOOG Is Not a Screaming Buy Yet
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 5
Broadcom and OpenAI Just Unveiled the New Jalapeño AI Chip. What That Means for AVGO Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.