Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is one of the world's largest hospitality companies, owning, managing, franchising, and licensing hotels and resorts across a broad portfolio of brands. Valued at a market cap of $75.7 billion, the company serves both leisure and business travelers through luxury, full-service, focused-service, and extended-stay properties.

The hotel giant is scheduled to report fiscal Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect this hospitality company to report a profit of $2.27 per share, up 3.2% from $2.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HLT to report a profit of $9.03 per share, representing an 11.3% increase from $8.11 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year over year to $10.54 in fiscal 2027.

HLT has rallied 25.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 7.2% uptick over the same time period.

On June 1, Hilton Worldwide shares gained 1.5% after the company unveiled Undergraduate by Hilton, a new upper-midscale hotel brand aimed at expanding its presence in college and university markets. Building on the success of Graduate by Hilton, the brand features a flexible, cost-efficient model designed to accelerate development and capture growing demand in campus-focused destinations.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HLT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and 11 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for HLT is $348.38, indicating a 4.8% potential upside from the current levels.