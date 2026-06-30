Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc hoter logo by- tupungato via iStock
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc hoter logo by- tupungato via iStock

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is one of the world's largest hospitality companies, owning, managing, franchising, and licensing hotels and resorts across a broad portfolio of brands. Valued at a market cap of $75.7 billion, the company serves both leisure and business travelers through luxury, full-service, focused-service, and extended-stay properties.

The hotel giant is scheduled to report fiscal Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect this hospitality company to report a profit of $2.27 per share, up 3.2% from $2.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HLT to report a profit of $9.03 per share, representing an 11.3% increase from $8.11 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year over year to $10.54 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

HLT has rallied 25.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX19.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY7.2% uptick over the same time period. 

www.barchart.com 

On June 1, Hilton Worldwide shares gained 1.5% after the company unveiled Undergraduate by Hilton, a new upper-midscale hotel brand aimed at expanding its presence in college and university markets. Building on the success of Graduate by Hilton, the brand features a flexible, cost-efficient model designed to accelerate development and capture growing demand in campus-focused destinations.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HLT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and 11 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for HLT is $348.38, indicating a 4.8% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HLT 331.50 -1.04 -0.31%
Hilton Inc
XLY 117.04 -0.08 -0.07%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,440.43 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s Next Move
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia and Broadcom Both Offer AI Exposure and Dividends. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best Stock to Buy Now.
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 4
Alphabet Stock Falls Below Berkshire’s Buying Price, but GOOG Is Not a Screaming Buy Yet
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 5
Broadcom and OpenAI Just Unveiled the New Jalapeño AI Chip. What That Means for AVGO Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.