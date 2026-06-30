Hilton Worldwide’s Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is one of the world's largest hospitality companies, owning, managing, franchising, and licensing hotels and resorts across a broad portfolio of brands. Valued at a market cap of $75.7 billion, the company serves both leisure and business travelers through luxury, full-service, focused-service, and extended-stay properties.
The hotel giant is scheduled to report fiscal Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect this hospitality company to report a profit of $2.27 per share, up 3.2% from $2.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HLT to report a profit of $9.03 per share, representing an 11.3% increase from $8.11 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 16.7% year over year to $10.54 in fiscal 2027.
HLT has rallied 25.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 19.9% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 7.2% uptick over the same time period.
On June 1, Hilton Worldwide shares gained 1.5% after the company unveiled Undergraduate by Hilton, a new upper-midscale hotel brand aimed at expanding its presence in college and university markets. Building on the success of Graduate by Hilton, the brand features a flexible, cost-efficient model designed to accelerate development and capture growing demand in campus-focused destinations.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about HLT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, ten recommend "Strong Buy," three indicate "Moderate Buy,” and 11 suggest "Hold." The mean price target for HLT is $348.38, indicating a 4.8% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.