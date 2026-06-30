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Here's What to Expect From Teledyne Technologies’ Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soldering chip components on PCB circuit board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock
Soldering chip components on PCB circuit board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock

Oaks, California-based Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $28.9 billion and provides visible-spectrum sensors and digital cameras, infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectrum products, micro-electromechanical systems, semiconductors, and more.

TDY is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.77 on a diluted basis, up 11% from $5.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $24.01, up 9.2% from $21.99 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.1% year over year (YoY) to $25.95 in fiscal 2027.      

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TDY’s stock has grown 25.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX19.9% rise but lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK47.9% return during the same time frame.    

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On Apr. 22, TDY stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.6 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $5.80, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.85 to $24.15 per share. 

Analysts are moderately bullish on TDY, with the stock currently rated “Moderate Buy” overall. Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, seven are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold.” TDY’s average analyst price target is $712, indicating an upside of 11% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,440.43 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
XLK 185.41 +4.30 +2.37%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TDY 641.22 +16.93 +2.71%
Teledyne Technologies

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