Here's What to Expect From Teledyne Technologies’ Next Earnings Report

Oaks, California-based Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( TDY ) provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $28.9 billion and provides visible-spectrum sensors and digital cameras, infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectrum products, micro-electromechanical systems, semiconductors, and more.

TDY is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $5.77 on a diluted basis, up 11% from $5.20 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $24.01, up 9.2% from $21.99 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.1% year over year (YoY) to $25.95 in fiscal 2027.

TDY’s stock has grown 25.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.9% rise but lagging behind the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 47.9% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 22, TDY stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.6 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $5.80, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.85 to $24.15 per share.