Earnings Preview: What To Expect From BlackRock’s Report

With a market cap of $149.8 billion, BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is the world's largest asset manager, providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services to institutional and retail clients worldwide. Headquartered in New York City, the company manages trillions of dollars in assets across a wide range of investment strategies, including equities, fixed income, multi-asset portfolios, alternatives, and cash management.

The global investment behemoth is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 second-quarter earnings in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect BLK to report a profit of $12.43 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.2% from $12.05 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports, which is impressive.

For the current year, analysts expect BLK to report EPS of $52.80, up 9.8% from $48.09 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 15.5% year over year to $60.97 in fiscal 2027.

BLK stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 6.4% during this period. Similarly, it has lagged the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 3.4% rise over the same time frame.

BlackRock has lagged the broader market over the past year as investor concerns over its growing exposure to private credit and alternative assets weighed on sentiment. Despite strong assets under management and healthy fund inflows, worries about liquidity risks in its private credit business and valuation pressures have kept the stock from matching the broader market's gains.

On June 12, however, BlackRock's shares rose 1.5% after the asset manager announced plans to liquidate 19 underperforming U.S. mutual funds and ETFs as part of a broader effort to streamline its product lineup. The move reflects the company's focus on aligning its offerings with evolving investor demand while expanding its range of higher-growth investment products.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BLK stock is highly bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy," and three give a “Hold.” BLK’s average analyst price target is $1,250.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.6% from the current levels.