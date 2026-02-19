What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Ralph Lauren Stock?

Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock

New York-based Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $22.4 billion and offers products in the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. RL stock has surged 31.9% over the past 52 weeks and 6.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and risen marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, RL has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 3.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 5, Ralph Lauren shares declined 4.5% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 12.2% year-over-year to $2.4 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $6.22 and also surpassed the Street’s expectations.

For the current year ending in March 2026, analysts expect RL’s EPS to grow 31.9% YoY to $16.26 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering RL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds”.

On Feb. 6, Jefferies analyst Blake Anderson maintained a "Buy" rating on Ralph Lauren and lowered its price target from $425 to $410. The mean price target of $412.81 indicates a 9.2% premium to RL’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $477 suggests a 26.2% potential upside.