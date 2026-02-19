Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Ralph Lauren Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock
Ralph Lauren Corp sign and logo by- Robert Way via iStock

New York-based Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $22.4 billion and offers products in the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product categories.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. RL stock has surged 31.9% over the past 52 weeks and 6.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and risen marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, RL has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY3.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, Ralph Lauren shares declined 4.5% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 12.2% year-over-year to $2.4 billion and surpassed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $6.22 and also surpassed the Street’s expectations. 

For the current year ending in March 2026, analysts expect RL’s EPS to grow 31.9% YoY to $16.26 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering RL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,”  and four “Holds”. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 6, Jefferies analyst Blake Anderson maintained a "Buy" rating on Ralph Lauren and lowered its price target from $425 to $410. The mean price target of $412.81 indicates a 9.2% premium to RL’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $477 suggests a 26.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.02 +0.98 +0.84%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,881.31 +38.09 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
RL 378.08 +7.58 +2.05%
Ralph Lauren Corp

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot