Cooper Companies Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

The Cooper Companies (COO), headquartered in San Ramon, California, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. Valued at $16.3 billion by market cap, the company’s products include contact lenses for the vision care market and diagnostic products, surgical instruments, and accessories for gynecologists and obstetricians.

Shares of this global medical device company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. COO has declined 7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.9%. In 2026, COO stock is down marginally, aligning with SPX’s slight fall on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, COO’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 6.6% over the past year. However, the stock’s marginal losses on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3.3% decline over the same time frame.

On Dec. 4, 2025, COO shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $1.07 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.15 beat analyst estimates by 3.2%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in October, analysts expect COO’s EPS to grow 9.5% to $4.51 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering COO stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 3, Needham kept a “Buy” rating on COO and lowered the price target to $99, implying a potential upside of 20.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $90.12 represents a 10% premium to COO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $100 suggests an upside potential of 22%.