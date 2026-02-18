Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

F5 Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
F5 Inc HQ logo-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Seattle, Washington-based F5, Inc. (FFIV) provides multicloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $15.5 billion, and its distributed cloud services enable customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications across any architecture, from on-premises to public cloud.

Shares of F5 have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FFIV stock has declined 12.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 11.9%. However, shares of the company are up 6% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, FFIV stock has also underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 16.3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

F5 stock has been in hot water recently owing to a number of subsequent events. Firstly, a class action lawsuit has been filed against F5 on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of F5 securities between October 28, 2024, and October 27, 2025, which alleges that throughout the Class Period, F5 created the false impression that the company possessed reliable information pertaining to F5's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. 

Moreover, investors are hesitant to make long-term commitments to FFIV stock due to a declining average ARR, static operating margin, and projected soft demand and weak growth.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect FFIV's EPS to grow 2.2% year over year to $12.13. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

FFIV stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall - an upgrade from a “Hold” rating a month back. Of the 13 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” eight “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

Wall Street’s mood has turned a bit bullish for the stock over the past month, with it having an overall “Moderate Buy” rating, upgrading from a “Hold” just one month ago.

On Jan. 28, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng reaffirmed a "Neutral" rating for F5 stock and raised its price target from $285 to $320.

The mean price target of $313.67 indicates a 15.9% premium to FFIV’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $345 suggests a 27.5% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,843.22 +7.05 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 139.48 -0.08 -0.06%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FFIV 270.58 -3.35 -1.22%
F5 Inc

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot