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Johnson & Johnson Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $580.1 billion, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a global healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad range of medical products and solutions through its Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. It serves healthcare providers, hospitals, retailers, and patients worldwide across areas including pharmaceuticals, surgery, orthopedics, cardiovascular care, and vision health.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15. Ahead of the event, analysts forecast JNJ to post an adjusted EPS of $2.83, a growth of 2.2% from $2.77 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line projections in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to report adjusted EPS of $11.57, a 7.2% rise from $10.79 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to increase 8.9% year-over-year to $12.60 in fiscal 2027.

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JNJ stock has surged 59.6% over the past 52 weeks, exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.5% rise and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV15.5% return over the same period.

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Johnson & Johnson shares recovered nearly 1% on Apr. 14 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue of $24.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.70. Investor sentiment was further supported by robust performance in its Innovative Medicine segment, where Darzalex generated $3.96 billion and Carvykti sales surged 62% year-over-year to $597 million, helping segment revenue grow 11% to $15.4 billion. 

Additionally, the company raised its full-year 2026 guidance, increasing the midpoint of projected sales to $100.8 billion and adjusted EPS to $11.55.

Analysts' consensus rating on JNJ stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 13 "Strong Buys," three "Moderate Buys," and nine "Holds." The average analyst price target is $260.46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.7% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 156.57 +3.22 +2.10%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,385.88 +27.66 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
JNJ 246.76 +5.76 +2.39%
Johnson & Johnson

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