Wells Fargo’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $257.5 billion, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, providing a wide range of banking, lending, investment, and wealth management services to consumers, businesses, and institutional clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company operates through an extensive network of branches, ATMs, and digital banking platforms. The financial services titan is all set to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14.

Before this event, analysts expect this financial services company to report a profit of $1.74 per share, up 13% from $1.54 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect WFC to report a profit of $6.86 per share, up 9.2% from $6.28 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.4% year over year to $7.78 in fiscal 2027.

WFC has gained 7.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.8% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4.2% rise over the same time period.

On June 24, Wells Fargo announced that it had successfully completed the Federal Reserve's 2026 stress test, with its stress capital buffer unchanged at 2.5%. The bank also said it expects to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11% to $0.50 per share, subject to board approval, and reaffirmed its capacity to continue repurchasing shares.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about WFC’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, 15 recommend "Strong Buy," three suggest "Moderate Buy,” and seven indicate “Hold." The mean price target for WFC is $97.81, indicating a solid 16% potential upside from the current levels.