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Corn Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses so far on Wednesday trade. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/2 cents at $3.80 3/4. 

EIA’s weekly update showed a total of 1.09 million barrels per day of ethanol production in the week of June 19, down 12,000 bpd from the week prior. Ethanol stocks were up 111,000 barrels to 24.585 million barrels. Ethanol exports were down 5,000 bpd to 121,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 3,000 bpd to 923,000 bpd. 

USDA’s Export Sales report will be updated on Thursday morning with traders looking for old crop sales to be in a range of 0.8 to 1.2 MMT in the week ending on 6/18. New crop business is seen in a range of 300,000 to 600,000 MT. 

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.08 3/4, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.80 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Sep 26 Corn is at $4.17 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.36 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.92 1/4, down 0 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 435-6 -1-4 -0.34%
Corn
ZCU26 416-6 -1-0 -0.24%
Corn
ZCN26 407-6 -2-0 -0.49%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0045 -0.0098 -0.24%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.7855 -0.0153 -0.40%
US Corn Price Idx

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