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Smurfit Westrock Stock: Is SW Underperforming the Material Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock
Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.3 billion, Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) is a leading sustainable packaging partner, offering an extensive portfolio of innovative packaging solutions worldwide. With more than 500 packaging and support facilities, 57 mills, and operations across 40 countries, the company combines global scale with deep industry expertise. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks and Smurfit Westrock fits this criterion perfectly. Committed to the circular economy, Smurfit Westrock uses renewable, recyclable, and recycled materials to create sustainable packaging solutions that support customers and the environment.

Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company have fallen 13.6% from its 52-week high of $52.65The stock has soared 14.1% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 5.8% return over the same time frame.

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The stock is up 17.6% on a YTD basis, outperforming XLB’s 13% gain over the same time frame. However, shares of Smurfit Westrock have risen 4.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLB's 16.9% increase over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-December 2025.

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Shares of Smurfit Westrock fell 3.3% on Apr. 30 after the company reported Q1 2026 results. While net sales rose marginally to $7.71 billion from $7.66 billion, net income plunged 84% to $63 million, EPS dropped to $0.12, and adjusted EBITDA declined 14% to $1.08 billion, with the EBITDA margin contracting to 14%. The earnings weakness was further pressured by $65 million of adverse weather-related impacts in North America and softer operating cash flow of $204 million.

In comparison, rival Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has slightly lagged behind SW stock, with PKG shares gaining 12.9%. Nevertheless, PKG stock has increased 23.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SW stock.

Despite the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts are strongly optimistic about its prospects. SW stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $54 suggests a premium of 21.7% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SW 45.94 +1.58 +3.56%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
PKG 238.15 +5.32 +2.28%
Packaging Corp of America
XLB 51.29 +0.42 +0.83%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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