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FedEx Freight’s Q4 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $24.8 billion, FedEx Freight Holding Company, Inc. (FDXF) is a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier in the United States and a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation (FDX). The company specializes in transporting shipments that are too large for traditional parcel delivery but do not require a full truckload, serving businesses across North America. 

FDXF is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, June 25, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect FDXF to report an EPS of $1.48 per share

The outlook remains encouraging, with earnings projected to reach $3.93 per share in fiscal 2026 and grow nearly 21% year over year to $4.75 in fiscal 2027.

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Over the past five days, FDXF shares declined marginally, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.9% dip and trailing the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 4.1% returns over the same time frame.

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Following FedEx Freight’s June 1 debut as an independent public company, analysts have grown increasingly optimistic about the stock's prospects. The spinoff enables investors to better appreciate the value of its market-leading less-than-truckload (LTL) business, while its immediate inclusion in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average boosted visibility and attracted institutional demand. Coupled with favorable freight market conditions and management's long-term growth and margin expansion targets, many view FedEx Freight as well-positioned to deliver sustained growth as a standalone company.

Moreover, analysts remain moderately bullish about FDXF stock’s future prospects, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, four recommend a “Strong Buy,” one gives a “Moderate Buy,” and four advise a “Hold.” FDXF’s mean price of $171.33 implies a premium of 2.9% from its prevailing price level.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 113.76 -1.18 -1.03%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,365.46 -107.33 -1.44%
S&P 500 Index
FDX 297.00 -20.24 -6.38%
Fedex Corp
FDXF 167.18 +0.71 +0.43%
Fedex Freight Holding Company Inc

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