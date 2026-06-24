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NIKE Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nike, Inc_ store by-Thank you for the assistant via iStock
Nike, Inc_ store by-Thank you for the assistant via iStock

Beaverton, Oregon-based NIKE, Inc. (NKE) designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services for men, women, and kids in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $64 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Tuesday, June 30, after the market closes. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.11 on a diluted basis, down 21.4% from $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.49, down 31% from $2.16 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 24.2% year over year (YoY) to $1.85 in fiscal 2027. 

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NKE’s stock has declined 30.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX22.2% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.1% return during the same time frame.  

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On Mar. 31, NKE stock 3.1% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter remained flat from the prior year’s quarter and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.35, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimates. 

Analysts are somewhat bullish on NKE, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 35 analysts covering the stock, 12 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 19 suggest a “Hold,” and three suggest a “Strong Sell” for the stock. NKE’s average analyst price target is $59.70, indicating an upside of 40.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 113.76 -1.18 -1.03%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,365.46 -107.33 -1.44%
S&P 500 Index
NKE 42.38 -0.81 -1.88%
Nike Inc

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