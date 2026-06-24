NIKE Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Beaverton, Oregon-based NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ) designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services for men, women, and kids in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $64 billion and is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Tuesday, June 30 , after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.11 on a diluted basis, down 21.4% from $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $1.49, down 31% from $2.16 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 24.2% year over year (YoY) to $1.85 in fiscal 2027.

NKE’s stock has declined 30.3% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.2% rise and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 6.1% return during the same time frame.

On Mar. 31, NKE stock 3.1% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter remained flat from the prior year’s quarter and came in line with the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.35, which surpassed Wall Street’s estimates.