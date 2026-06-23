50,000 Reasons to Buy Robinhood Stock Now

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is a California-based fintech company that was founded by Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt on the mission to democratize financial services for all. The company operates across commission-free equities, cryptocurrency, ETFs, options, futures, prediction markets, and banking and wealth management services. It has evolved beyond a simple brokerage company with a record 4.3 million Gold subscribers, growing at 36% year-over-year (YoY).

Robinhood is rapidly becoming the single financial platform at the heart of America’s next-gen investors.

HOOD Struggles in H1

Robinhood’s stock has delivered a trailing 12-month (TTM) return of approximately 35.60% while declining 8.5% in 2026, dramatically underperforming both the S&P 500 ($SPX) and the S&P 500 Financials index ($SRFI) for year-to-date (YTD). The 47% crypto revenue collapse, along with broader fintech de-rating, has weighed heavily on investor sentiment through the first half of the year. HOOD’s 52-week performance spans from $63.51 low to $153.86 high, with shares trading around $103, about 33% below its 52-week peak.

However, HOOD stock has bounced back in the past month, surging over 40% and over 5% in a week as AI trading and buyback decisions instill investor confidence.

Robinhood's Results

Robinhood posted its first-quarter results on 28 April, posting a revenue of $1.07 billion, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $1.14 billion by 6%, while earnings came to $0.38, trailing the $0.39 analyst estimates, ending a four-quarter outperformance streak. The results were largely influenced by a 47% crypto revenue crash to $134 million, a hangover from the prior year’s trading, which overshadowed genuine strength displayed by a 320% surge in contracts and 46% growth in equity.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $534 million with a margin of 50%, up 14% YoY, while net deposits hit $18 billion at 22% annualized growth rate. Total platform rose 39% YoY to $307 billion, and the funded customer base expanded to 27.4 million, rising 6% YoY. Robinhood’s operating costs increased 18% YoY to $656 billion, citing marketing and growth and acquisition-related costs, while Gold Card surpassed 800,000 cardholders with $15 billion annualized purchase volume.

Robinhood management has raised its full-year 2026 guidance with adjusted operating expenses and stock-based compensation now at $2.7-$2.825 billion, to fund the Trump Accounts infrastructure build, structured on a cost-plus basis, while revenue is expected to exceed costs.

AI Trading Yielding Results

Robinhood is gaining momentum once again following its launch of agentic trading and agentic credit card, which allows for autonomous agents to execute complex trading strategies and make purchases on behalf of users. CEO Vlad Tenev revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that over 50,000 users had already signed up for the program, with over a million dollars being traded daily in equities and options.

Tenev highlighted how agentic trading is fundamentally transforming trading, shifting the focus from technical execution skills toward the quality of investment ideas. The market has responded positively as HOOD gains 42% since its May 27 AI launch, underscoring investor sentiment on the move.

Should You Buy HOOD Stock?

With 50,000 users already trading millions daily through Robinhood's agentic AI platform just weeks post-launch, and HOOD stock surging 42% since May 27, the AI trading thesis is moving from narrative to measurable reality at remarkable speed.

Wall Street's consensus stands at "Moderate Buy" across 24 analyst ratings, comprising 15 "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buy," five "Hold," and one "Strong Sell," with a mean price target of $103.95, which almost exactly matches current market levels. The near-zero consensus upside suggests fair value, but for investors with conviction in Robinhood's agentic AI and Great Wealth Transfer positioning, HOOD remains a compelling long-term fintech compounder.