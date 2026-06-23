How Is Hasbro's Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Cyclical Stocks?

With a market cap of $11.9 billion , Hasbro, Inc. ( HAS ) is a global leader in games, intellectual property, and toys, dedicated to creating joy and community through the magic of play. Through a franchise-first strategy, the company delivers innovative experiences across physical and digital games, toys, entertainment, and consumer products, powered by iconic brands such as MONOPOLY, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, and PEPPA PIG.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Hasbro fits this criterion perfectly. With a strong commitment to corporate citizenship and a portfolio of beloved brands, Hasbro continues to bring fans of all ages together across tabletop, screen, and real-world experiences.

Shares of the toy and game maker have dipped 21.8% from its 52-week high of $106.98 . The stock has fallen 10.1% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 3.4% rise over the same time frame.

The stock is up nearly 2% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLY's 4.6% decline. Longer term, shares of the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company have increased 18.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLY’s 6.3% gain over the same time frame.

Yet, HAS stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since July last year.

Despite reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 revenue of $1 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.47, Hasbro's shares tumbled 8.8% on May 20. The company warned of approximately $30 million in additional costs in the second half of 2025 from higher oil prices impacting freight, resin, and packaging, as well as management's expectation that growth in its key Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment would slow in Q4 following an 86% surge in the year-ago period.

Concerns over macroeconomic uncertainty, tariff-related risks, and the aftermath of a recent cyber breach further weighed on investor sentiment.

In comparison, rival Mattel, Inc. ( MAT ) has lagged behind HAS stock. MAT stock has decreased 30.1% on a YTD basis and 27.5% over the past 52 weeks.