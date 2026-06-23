Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock: Is FRT Outperforming the Real Estate Sector?

With a market cap of $10.5 billion , Federal Realty Investment Trust ( FRT ) is a leading REIT specializing in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. With 104 properties encompassing approximately 29 million square feet of commercial space, 3,800 tenants, and 2,500 residential units, Federal Realty has developed iconic destinations such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose, and Assembly Row.

Companies valued more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Federal Realty Investment Trust fits right into that category. The company has focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth by investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply and creating vibrant mixed-use destinations.

Shares of the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company have declined 3.7% from its 52-week high of $126.41 . The stock has soared 18% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 8.5% gain over the same time frame.

The stock is up 20.8% on a YTD basis, surpassing XLRE's 9.1% gain. Longer term, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have increased 27.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLRE's 5.2% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

FRT shares rose nearly 4% on May 1 after reporting strong Q1 2026 results , with EPS surging to $1.81, net income increasing to $157.1 million, and Nareit/Core FFO per share rising 10.6% to $1.88. The company also posted record leasing activity, signing 101 leases for 649,078 square feet with 13% cash rent growth and 23% straight-line rent growth, while generating 4.7% comparable property operating income growth.

Additionally, management raised and tightened 2026 guidance, increasing expected EPS to $3.94 - $4.03 and Nareit/Core FFO to $7.46 per share - $7.55 per share.

In comparison, rival Simon Property Group, Inc. ( SPG ) has lagged behind FRT stock on a YTD basis, with SPG shares returning 15.9% . However, SPG stock has surged 36.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing FRT stock.