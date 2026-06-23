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Is Ciena Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock
Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock

Hanover, Maryland-based Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is a network technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to network operators across the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $65.2 billion and operates through Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services segments. 

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” CIEN fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the communications equipment industry.     

Despite its strength, CIEN stock slipped 27.8% from its 52-week high of $637.51, reached on June 3. The stock is up 19.9% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.6% rise during the same time frame. 

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Moreover, CIEN has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock has surged 517.6% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX has delivered a 24% return over the same period.   

CIEN has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year and below its 50-day moving average since this month.

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On June 4, CIEN stock declined 13.7% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.6 billion, topping the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $1.64, beating Wall Street’s estimates. However, investor confidence was lost due to the company’s full-year outlook, which came in at $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion, below analyst estimates. 

When stacked against its peer, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), CIEN has underperformed. Over the past year, LITE stock has surged 897%.      

Moreover, sentiment on CIEN remains somewhat optimistic. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $593.75 suggests 29% upside from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CIEN 433.00 -27.33 -5.94%
Ciena Corp
$SPX 7,472.79 unch unch
S&P 500 Index
LITE 835.15 -58.78 -6.58%
Lumentum Holdings

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