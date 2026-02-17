Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Veralto Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Veralto Corp logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Veralto Corp logo and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $23 billion, Veralto Corporation (VLTO) is a global provider of water analytics, water treatment, and product quality solutions, operating through its Water Quality and Product Quality & Innovation segments. It serves industries such as municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrials through well-known brands including Hach, Trojan Technologies, Videojet, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone.

Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VLTO stock has decreased 3.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas returned 11.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 5.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

Focusing more closely, shares of the water and product quality services provider have also underperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI26.9% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.04 on Feb. 3, shares of VLTO tumbled 6.2% the next day. Investors were also disappointed by 2026 guidance, with Q1 adjusted EPS projected at $0.97 - $1.01 and full-year EPS of $4.10 - $4.20, which signaled slower sequential growth. Further weighing on sentiment were forecasts for flat-to-low single-digit core sales growth early in 2026 and only ~25 basis points of margin expansion, falling short of expectations for stronger acceleration despite the earnings beat.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Veralto’s adjusted EPS to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $4.18. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings and nine “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, Stifel analyst Nathan Jones lowered Veralto Corporation’s price target to $118 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $109.19 represents a premium of 16.4% to VLTO's current levels. The Street-high price target of $120 implies a potential upside of 27.9% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.38 +1.21 +0.69%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,843.05 +6.88 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index
VLTO 93.73 +1.19 +1.29%
Veralto Corporation

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot