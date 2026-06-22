Is Bio-Techne Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Woman scientist in lab looking at microscope medical test by aFotostock via Adobe Stock

Bio-Techne Corporation ( TECH ) is a global life sciences company headquartered in Minneapolis that develops, manufactures, and sells high-performance reagents, proteins, antibodies, diagnostic products, and analytical instruments used by researchers, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and clinical laboratories worldwide. The company operates primarily through its Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segments, providing critical tools for drug discovery, cell and gene therapy development and precision medicine applications. The company has a market cap of around $9.1 billion .

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally classified as “mid-cap stocks,” and Bio-Techne fits this criterion perfectly. Bio-Techne has built a strong position as a “picks-and-shovels” supplier to the life sciences industry, benefiting from recurring demand for research consumables and specialized biological products.

Bio-Techne’s stock prices have fallen 19.7% from its 52-week high of $72.16 touched on Jan. 22. In the past three months, shares of Bio-Techne have gained 12.3% , slightly lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.5% increase .

On a YTD basis, Bio-Techne shares have dropped 1.5%, compared to SPX’s 9.6% rise during the same period. In addition, over the past 52 weeks, TECH surged 15.6%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 25.4% return.

To confirm the underperformance, TECH stock has traded mostly below the 200-day moving average since early March. Also, it is trading below the 50-day moving average since late April but has recently swung above the line.

Bio-Techne stock has declined in 2026 as investors have become concerned about a slower recovery in the life sciences research market, particularly weaker spending from emerging biotechnology companies and a delayed rebound in academic research demand. The company’s fiscal Q3 2026 results, released on May 6, showed revenue falling 2% year-over-year to $311.4 million , while adjusted EPS declined to $0.53 from $0.56 in the prior-year period.

Further, in comparison, its peer Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ) has gained 18.4% over the past year but declined 19.8% this year.