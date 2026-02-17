Barchart.com
Garmin Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices. Valued at $41.3 billion by market cap, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products serving automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and fitness markets.

Shares of this leading provider of navigation and communication devices have underperformed the broader market over the past year. GRMN has gained 2.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.8%. However, in 2026, GRMN stock is up 5.9%, surpassing SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, GRMN’s outperformance is apparent to compared to the iShares Future Metaverse Tech And Communications ETF (IVRS). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 12.8% over the past year. Moreover, GRMN’s single-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 12.7% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 29, 2025, GRMN shares fell by 11.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.99 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.98. The company’s revenue was $1.77 billion, falling Wall Street forecasts of $1.79 billion. GRMN expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $8.15, and revenue is expected to be $7.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GRMN’s EPS to grow 8.2% to $6.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering GRMN stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 16, Barclays PLC (BCS) upgraded GRMN to an “Equal Weight” rating with a price target of $217, implying a potential upside of 1.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $234.50 represents a 9.2% premium to GRMN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $310 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 44.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BCS 25.59 +0.28 +1.11%
Barclays Plc ADR
$SPX 6,830.85 -5.32 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index
IVRS 30.06 +0.46 +1.54%
Ishares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications
GRMN 217.83 +3.09 +1.44%
Garmin Ltd

