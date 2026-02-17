Garmin Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices. Valued at $41.3 billion by market cap, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products serving automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor, and fitness markets.

Shares of this leading provider of navigation and communication devices have underperformed the broader market over the past year. GRMN has gained 2.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.8%. However, in 2026, GRMN stock is up 5.9%, surpassing SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, GRMN’s outperformance is apparent to compared to the iShares Future Metaverse Tech And Communications ETF (IVRS). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 12.8% over the past year. Moreover, GRMN’s single-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 12.7% losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 29, 2025, GRMN shares fell by 11.5% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.99 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.98. The company’s revenue was $1.77 billion, falling Wall Street forecasts of $1.79 billion. GRMN expects full-year adjusted EPS to be $8.15, and revenue is expected to be $7.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GRMN’s EPS to grow 8.2% to $6.05 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the eight analysts covering GRMN stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bearish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 16, Barclays PLC (BCS) upgraded GRMN to an “Equal Weight” rating with a price target of $217, implying a potential upside of 1.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $234.50 represents a 9.2% premium to GRMN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $310 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 44.4%.