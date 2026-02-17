Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like General Dynamics Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
General Dynamics Corp_ F-16 Fighting Falcon-by LadyRhino via Shutterstock
General Dynamics Corp_ F-16 Fighting Falcon-by LadyRhino via Shutterstock

General Dynamics Corporation (GD), headquartered in Reston, Virginia, operates as a global aerospace and defense company. Valued at $94 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.

Shares of this defense giant have outperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. GD has gained 41.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.8%. In 2026, GD’s stock rose 3.3%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, GD’s underperformance is apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 59.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 12.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

General Dynamics' performance was driven by strong demand in Aerospace and Combat Systems, with notable order intake in defense segments and Gulfstream jets. Management is focused on expanding shipyard production and investing in next-gen defense tech, but remains cautious due to cost inflation and supply chain constraints.

On Jan. 28, GD shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $4.17 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.11. The company’s revenue was $14.4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $13.8 billion.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect GD’s EPS to grow 5.2% to $16.26 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering GD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 11 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 1, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu kept a “Hold” rating on GD and raised the price target to $385, implying a potential upside of 10.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $390.40 represents a 12.3% premium to GD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $444 suggests an upside potential of 27.7%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XAR 270.63 -0.09 -0.03%
S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR
JEF 53.44 +0.12 +0.23%
Jefferies Financial Group Inc
GD 345.77 -1.87 -0.54%
General Dynamics Corp

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot