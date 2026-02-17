Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Rockwell Automation Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. Valued at $44.3 billion by market cap, the company offers products such as control systems, motor control devices, sensors, and industrial control panels.

Shares of this largest pure-play automation company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. ROK has gained 32.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.8%. In 2026, ROK stock is up 1.4%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, ROK’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 12.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

Rockwell Automation's performance was driven by strong demand for automation and software solutions, with double-digit sales growth in core products like Logix controllers and motion solutions. The company saw notable growth in software, with recurring revenue growth, particularly in automotive, life sciences, and energy sectors. Moreover, management is focused on AI integration and productivity initiatives to drive efficiency.

On Feb. 5, ROK shares closed down more than 5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.75 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.54. The company’s revenue was $2.11 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.09 billion. ROK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.40 to $12.20.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect ROK’s EPS to grow 14.9% to $12.10 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering ROK stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, and 14 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 10, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) analyst Brett Linzey maintained a “Hold” rating on ROK and set a price target of $400, implying a potential upside of 1.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $429.73 represents a 9% premium to ROK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $495 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 25.5%.