Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Rockwell Automation Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Rockwell Automation Inc sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Rockwell Automation Inc sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. Valued at $44.3 billion by market cap, the company offers products such as control systems, motor control devices, sensors, and industrial control panels. 

Shares of this largest pure-play automation company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. ROK has gained 32.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 11.8%. In 2026, ROK stock is up 1.4%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal fall on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, ROK’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.3% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 12.3% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Rockwell Automation's performance was driven by strong demand for automation and software solutions, with double-digit sales growth in core products like Logix controllers and motion solutions. The company saw notable growth in software, with recurring revenue growth, particularly in automotive, life sciences, and energy sectors. Moreover, management is focused on AI integration and productivity initiatives to drive efficiency.

On Feb. 5, ROK shares closed down more than 5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.75 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.54. The company’s revenue was $2.11 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.09 billion. ROK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $11.40 to $12.20.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect ROK’s EPS to grow 14.9% to $12.10 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering ROK stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, and 14 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and one recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Feb. 10, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) analyst Brett Linzey maintained a “Hold” rating on ROK and set a price target of $400, implying a potential upside of 1.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $429.73 represents a 9% premium to ROK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $495 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 25.5%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 174.47 +0.30 +0.17%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,839.76 +3.59 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
ROK 386.09 -8.28 -2.10%
Rockwell Automation Inc
MFG 9.25 -0.65 -6.57%
Mizuho Financial Group ADR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot