Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting HCA Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
HCA Healthcare Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
HCA Healthcare Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, stands as a leading U.S. healthcare provider. It operates hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, and physician clinics across multiple states, employing a vast workforce dedicated to high-quality patient care, innovative treatments, and compassionate services. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion

On the backs of robust fundamentals and share buybacks, HCA’s stock has been gaining. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 67.8%, while it is up 15.7% year-to-date (YTD). HCA’s shares had reached a 52-week high of $552.90 on Feb. 12, but are down 2.3% from that level. 

On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.8% over the past 52 weeks but is down marginally YTD, indicating that the stock has outperformed the broader market. Next, we compare the stock with its own sector. The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has increased 7.7% over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% YTD. Therefore, the stock has outperformed its sector over these periods.

www.barchart.com

HCA Healthcare’s stock gained 7.1% intraday on Jan. 27, as the company reported robust fourth-quarter results. Its revenue increased 6.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $19.51 billion. HCA also announced an additional share repurchase program for up to $10 billion of its outstanding common stock and increased its dividend. The company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter was $8.01, up 28.8% YOY and better than what Wall Street analysts had expected.

For the current quarter, Wall Street analysts expect HCA’s EPS to increase 11.2% YOY to $7.17 on a diluted basis. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 7.1% annually to $30.20 for fiscal 2026, followed by a 10.4% improvement to $33.35 in fiscal 2027. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in all four trailing quarters.

Among the 25 Wall Street analysts covering HCA’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” The ratings configuration has become less bullish than three months ago, with 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, down from 15. 

www.barchart.com

Post the fourth-quarter results, Argus Research, represented by analyst David Toung, maintained a “Buy” rating on the stock, while raising the price target from $530 to $560, indicating continued confidence in the company’s performance. HCA’s mean price target of $535.86 indicates a marginal downside over current market prices. However, the Street-high price target of $598 implies a potential upside of 10.7%.  


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 158.44 +0.77 +0.49%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,839.76 +3.59 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
HCA 537.80 -2.49 -0.46%
Hca Holdings Inc

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot