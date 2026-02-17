Soybeans Easing Back on Tuesday AM Trade

Soybeans are showing 2 to 4 cent losses across most contracts on Tuesday morning. Futures rounded out the week with contracts down 2 to 4 ½ cents at the close, as March was 17 ¾ cents higher last week. Open interest rose 6,846 contracts on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 1/4 cents at $10.67 1/4. Soymeal futures were 70 cents to $1.30 higher on the day, with March up $5.60 last week. Soy Oil futures 40 to 47 points lower, as March was up 175 points on the week.

CFTC data indicated managed money adding 94,316 contracts to their net long position as of 2/10, taking it to 123,148 contracts.

USDA Export Sales data has soybean commitments at 34.572 MMT, which was down 20% from a year ago. That is also 81% of USDA’s export projection and lags the 89% pace via the 5-year average.

NOPA data will be released on Tuesday with analysts looking for January crush at 218.5 mbu, with soybean oil stocks seen at 1.71 billion lbs.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 21% harvested as of last Thursday, down from the 24% harvest pace in 2025.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.33, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.67 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.48 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.60 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents