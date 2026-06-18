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Is Quest Diagnostics Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $21.9 billion, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic testing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two primary business groups - Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions, serving a wide range of clients including physicians, hospitals, insurers, and government agencies. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Quest Diagnostics fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. Quest focuses on accelerating growth through strategic partnerships and innovation, while driving operational excellence across its customer value chain and IT infrastructure.

Despite this, shares of the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company have declined 8.7% from its 52-week high of $213.50. DGX stock has fallen marginally over the past three months, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.2% increase over the same time frame. 

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In the longer term, shares of Quest Diagnostics have risen 8.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 25.4% return of the SPX over the same time frame. However, the stock is up 12.4% on a YTD basis, exceeding SPX’s 9.6% gain.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since last year. 

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Shares of Quest Diagnostics rose 4.5% on Apr. 21 after the company reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue increasing 9.2% year-over-year to $2.9 billion, including 9% organic revenue growth, while reported  adjusted diluted EPS increased 13.1% to $2.50. Investors were encouraged by broad-based growth across the business, including robust consumer-channel performance through QuestHealth, double-digit growth in several Advanced Diagnostics categories, and continued expansion of strategic partnerships and laboratory services. 

The stock gained further support after management raised its full-year 2026 outlook, forecasting adjusted diluted EPS of $10.63 - $10.83.

In comparison, rival Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has lagged behind DGX stock on a YTD basis, with TMO stock declining 19.8%. Nevertheless, TMO stock has gained 18.4% over the past year, outpacing DGX stock.

Despite  the stock’s underperformance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on DGX. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 18 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $223 is a premium of 14.4% to current levels.  


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DGX 195.00 -2.76 -1.40%
Quest Diagnostics Inc
$SPX 7,500.58 +80.48 +1.08%
S&P 500 Index
TMO 464.61 +2.92 +0.63%
Thermo Fisher Scientific

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