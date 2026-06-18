How Is IDEX Corporation 's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

With a market cap of $16.6 billion , IDEX Corporation ( IEX ) is a diversified industrial company that provides highly engineered products and applied solutions to customers across the United States and international markets. The company operates through three business segments: Health & Science Technologies (HST); Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT); and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP), serving industries such as healthcare, life sciences, fluid handling, fire safety, and industrial manufacturing.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and IDEX fits this criterion perfectly. It develops and distributes a broad portfolio of specialized products, including precision pumps, flow control systems, medical devices, optical components, firefighting equipment, and dispensing technologies.

Shares of the Northbrook, Illinois-based company have fallen 1.5% from its 52-week high of $228.26 . IEX has increased 18.3% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 9.5% rise over the same time frame.

IEX stock is up 26.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLI’s 16.6% rise. In the longer term, shares of the company have gained 28.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 27.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since December 2025.

Shares of IDEX Corporation rose 5.8% on Apr. 29 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , with sales increasing 9% year-over-year to $887 million and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 14% to $2. Investor sentiment was further boosted by record orders of $988 million, up 13% on a reported basis and 10% organically, signaling strong demand and continued momentum, particularly within the Health & Science Technologies segment.

The stock also benefited from management raising its full-year 2026 outlook, increasing organic sales growth guidance to 3% - 4% and adjusted EPS guidance to $8.35 - $8.55.

In comparison, its rival Eaton Corporation plc ( ETN ) has outpaced IEX stock on a YTD basis, with ETN increasing 32.4% . However, ETN stock has returned nearly 26% over the past 52 weeks, slightly lagging behind IEX stock.