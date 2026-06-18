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How Is IDEX Corporation 's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $16.6 billion, IDEX Corporation (IEX) is a diversified industrial company that provides highly engineered products and applied solutions to customers across the United States and international markets. The company operates through three business segments: Health & Science Technologies (HST); Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT); and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP), serving industries such as healthcare, life sciences, fluid handling, fire safety, and industrial manufacturing. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and IDEX fits this criterion perfectly. It develops and distributes a broad portfolio of specialized products, including precision pumps, flow control systems, medical devices, optical components, firefighting equipment, and dispensing technologies.

Shares of the Northbrook, Illinois-based company have fallen 1.5% from its 52-week high of $228.26. IEX has increased 18.3% over the past three months, exceeding the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 9.5% rise over the same time frame. 

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IEX stock is up 26.4% on a YTD basis, outpacing XLI’s 16.6% rise. In the longer term, shares of the company have gained 28.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 27.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average since December 2025.

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Shares of IDEX Corporation rose 5.8% on Apr. 29 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with sales increasing 9% year-over-year to $887 million and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 14% to $2. Investor sentiment was further boosted by record orders of $988 million, up 13% on a reported basis and 10% organically, signaling strong demand and continued momentum, particularly within the Health & Science Technologies segment. 

The stock also benefited from management raising its full-year 2026 outlook, increasing organic sales growth guidance to 3% - 4% and adjusted EPS guidance to $8.35 - $8.55.

In comparison, its rival Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has outpaced IEX stock on a YTD basis, with ETN increasing 32.4%. However, ETN stock has returned nearly 26% over the past 52 weeks, slightly lagging behind IEX stock.

Despite IDEX’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 14 analysts' coverage, and the mean price target of $241.23 is a premium of 7.2% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 180.91 +1.31 +0.73%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
IEX 224.93 +1.24 +0.55%
Idex Corp
ETN 421.77 +12.13 +2.96%
Eaton Corp

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