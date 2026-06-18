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Is Packaging Corporation of America Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is one of the largest producers of containerboard and corrugated packaging products in North America. Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company manufactures a broad range of packaging solutions and paper products serving customers across industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial products, and e-commerce.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.4 billion, making PKG a “large-cap” stock. It is considered a leading player in the U.S. packaging industry, offering investors exposure to essential packaging demand and relatively stable cash flows. Its combination of scale, operational efficiency, and disciplined capital allocation has supported consistent earnings and shareholder returns over time.

PKG’s shares reached a 52-week high of $249.51 on Feb. 12, but are down 8.1% from that level. Over the past three months, the stock gained 6.2%, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which surged 10.5% during the same period.

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Over the past 52 weeks, PKG’s stock has increased 23%, while the SPX has rallied 24% over the same period. On a YTD basis, however, the stock has soared 11.2%, while the index is up 8.4%. 

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of May, indicating an uptrend. 

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On May 20, shares of Packaging Corp. of America climbed more than 4% after UBS upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Neutral" and raised its price target to $248, reflecting increased confidence in the company's outlook.

Top rival, Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) has gained 1.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind PKG’s double-digit returns.  

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on PKG’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 12 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $241 implies a 5.1% upside from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SW 44.92 +1.50 +3.45%
Smurfit Westrock Plc
$SPX 7,485.41 +65.31 +0.88%
S&P 500 Index
PKG 233.76 +4.50 +1.96%
Packaging Corp of America

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