Lumentum Holdings Stock: Is LITE Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $68 billion , Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( LITE ) is a San Jose, California-based company that manufactures innovative optical and photonic products that power high-bandwidth cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, next-generation telecommunications, and advanced industrial technologies.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and LITE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the communication equipment industry. By maintaining deep vertical integration through advanced internal fabrication and forging strategic development partnerships with top-tier semiconductor and AI architecture leaders, Lumentum creates immense technical entry barriers and secures a dominant, sector-leading market position as networks structurally transition from copper to advanced photonics.

The company is currently trading 19.9% below its 52-week high of $1,085.68 reached on May 12. Shares of LITE have soared 33.9% over the past three months, marginally outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 33.2% uptick during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of LITE are up 136%, compared to XLK’s 29.1% rise. In the longer term, LITE has rallied 907.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing XLK's 54% return over the same time period.

To confirm its bullish trend, LITE has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year. However, it has remained below its 50-day moving average since early June, with slight fluctuations.

On May 5, LITE shares grew 1.9% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. Driven by explosive demand for next-generation optical hardware, Lumentum’s Q3 fiscal 2026 performance marked massive year-over-year expansion. Its revenue reached $808.4 million, representing a staggering 90.1% surge from the year-ago quarter. This robust top-line momentum translated directly into significantly enhanced profitability, with the company's adjusted EPS soaring 315.8% from the same period last year to $2.37.

LITE has outpaced its rival, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.’s ( AAOI ) 897.3% rise over the past 52 weeks. However, it has lagged AAOI’s 380% YTD return.