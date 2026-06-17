Dear CoreWeave Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 22

CoreWeave (CRWV) is an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure company self-described as “the essential cloud for AI.” Based in Livingston, New Jersey, the firm has executed one of the most extraordinary corporate transformations in technology history, pivoting from an Ethereum (ETHUSD) mining operation to one of the world's leading specialized GPU cloud platforms. The company operates more than 250,000 Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs across 43 data centers, totaling 850 megawatts of active power.

Since going public in March 2025, CoreWeave has signed deals with industry giants such as Microsoft (MSFT), OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta Platforms (META), among others. Let's take a closer look as the company approaches a new positive catalyst on June 22.

CoreWeave's Stock Performance

CoreWeave has delivered a total return of approximately 200% since its March 2025 initial public offering (IPO) at $40 per share, with CRWV stock currently trading around $120 per share. The stock hit a 52-week high of $187 before pulling back to a 52-week low of $63.80, reflecting the inherent volatility of a high-growth, pre-profitability AI infrastructure company navigating aggressive capacity expansion and a rising debt load.

Against the Nasdaq Composite's ($NASX) return of roughly 13% year-to-date (YTD), CRWV stock has significantly outperformed the broader index with a 67% climb so far this year. What's more, CoreWeave's landmark Nasdaq-100 inclusion — effective June 22, 2026 — is set to drive meaningful incremental passive fund inflows, adding a powerful structural tailwind to the stock heading into the second half of the year.

CoreWeave Posted Mixed Q1 Results

CoreWeave posted its first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, reporting revenue of $2.08 billion, up 112% year-over-year (YOY) and beating analyst estimates. On the other hand, EPS of -$1.40 missed the consensus estimate of -$0.91.

Despite the earnings miss, the revenue beat was driven by positive demand across all customer bases, with 10 clients committed to spending at least $1 billion on CoreWeave’s products. CEO Mike Intrator described the milestone, saying, "We have reached hyperscale." The quarter also marked landmark partnership expansions with both Anthropic and Meta, further diversifying the company's revenue base beyond its historical Microsoft concentration.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.2 billion at a 56% margin, while contracted revenue backlog surged 50% sequentially to nearly $100 billion, with 36% expected to be recognized within 24 months and 75% within four years. Interest expense rose to $536 million from $264 million in the prior-year period due to increased debt associated with scaling infrastructure, while the company secured an $8.5 billion investment-grade HPC-backed debt facility, the first of its kind, lowering its weighted average cost of debt and funding all current infrastructure commitments.

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $12 billion to $13 billion with an $18 billion to $19 billion exit run rate, while raising capex guidance to $31 billion to $35 billion for 2026 due to component pricing increases. "Our focus, discipline, and commitment to innovation and operational excellence will keep us at the forefront of this revolution," said Intrator, underscoring management's conviction that CoreWeave's early-mover advantage in specialized AI cloud infrastructure creates a durable competitive moat that is structurally difficult to replicate.

CoreWeave Joins the Nasdaq-100

CoreWeave has been selected for inclusion in the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index — effective June 22, 2026 — just 15 months after its IPO at $40 per share, marking one of the fastest index inclusions in recent tech sector history. The addition is a significant institutional milestone for CoreWeave, as Nasdaq-100 membership drives automatic buying from passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the benchmark, providing a structural and durable bid to the stock.

CoreWeave joins fellow AI infrastructure names Astera Labs (ALAB), Nebius (NBIS), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Teradyne (TER) as new additions to the index. Meanwhile, Charter Communications (CHTR), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), Insmed (INSM), Verisk Analytics (VRSK), and Zscaler (ZS) are being removed as part of the June quarterly rebalance.

Should You Buy CRWV Stock?

With CoreWeave’s Nasdaq-100 inclusion on June 22 set to drive meaningful passive fund inflows and institutional rerating, the timing of CRWV stock's next catalyst couldn't be better. Wall Street has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" based on 34 analysts with coverage. That breaks down to 20 "Strong Buy" ratings, one "Moderate Buy," 12 “Hold” ratings, and one “Strong Sell.” The mean price target of $137.12 implies approximately 16% potential upside from current levels.

For investors with an appetite for a high-growth, pre-profitability AI infrastructure story backed by a $100 billion backlog and leading AI model providers, CRWV stock remains one of the most compelling risk-reward opportunities in the market today.