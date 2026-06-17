Is Avery Dennison Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Founded in 1935, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is a materials science and digital identification company that develops labeling and functional materials, RFID inlays and tags, and software solutions that link physical products with digital information. Its products are used across a range of industries, including retail, apparel, logistics, food, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and consumer goods, helping businesses manage product information, supply chains, packaging, and inventory.

Currently valued at a market capitalization of roughly $12.38 billion, the company operates in more than 50 countries, employs approximately 35,000 people, and reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2025. Given that companies with market values above $10 billion are generally classified as large-cap stocks, Avery Dennison comfortably falls within this category, reflecting its established market position and significant operational scale.

However, despite its strong position in the packaging and labeling industry, Avery Dennison Corporation has underperformed the broader market in recent months. The stock currently trades nearly 18.8% below its 52-week high of $199.54 reached on Feb. 24. Investor sentiment has remained somewhat muted, with shares declining approximately 5.8% over the past three months. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DOWI) has gained nearly 10.7% during the same period, highlighting the stock's relative weakness against the broader market benchmark.

The picture looks even less encouraging over a longer time horizon. Shares of Avery Dennison have fallen about 11% year-to-date in 2026 and are down 8.2% over the past 52 weeks, reflecting sustained weakness in investor sentiment. By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has delivered solid gains, rising 8.2% so far this year and 23.2% over the past 12 months.

The technical picture has also weakened considerably. Since mid-March, shares of Avery have remained below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, a sign of persistent downward momentum and continued selling pressure. The stock's inability to reclaim these key technical levels suggests that bearish sentiment has remained firmly in control.

Avery Dennison kicked off fiscal 2026 on a strong note, with its first-quarter results released on Apr. 28 underscoring the company's ability to navigate a challenging macroeconomic environment. Revenue rose 7% year over year to $2.30 billion, supported by healthy demand across key segments, while adjusted earnings per share increased 7.4% from the prior-year period to $2.47. Both the top and bottom lines exceeded Wall Street's expectations, highlighting the company's operational strength and disciplined execution.

AVY has also trailed industry peer Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK). While Crown Holdings' shares have posted modest gains over the past 12 months and experienced only a slight decline in 2026, Avery Dennison has remained under noticeably greater pressure.

Despite the stock's prolonged slump, Wall Street hasn't completely given up on AVY. In fact, analysts remain broadly optimistic about its long-term prospects, with the stock currently carrying a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating. Among the 14 analysts covering AVY, the average price target stands at $199.08, implying a potential upside of 23% from current levels.