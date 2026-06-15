Teradyne Stock: Is TER Outperforming the Technology Sector?

With a market cap of $63.1 billion , Teradyne, Inc. ( TER ) is a global technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Semiconductor Test, Robotics, and Other segments, serving industries such as automotive, industrial, communications, consumer electronics, cloud computing, and logistics.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Teradyne fits this criterion perfectly. It is known for its advanced semiconductor testing platforms, collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and specialized electronic test instruments.

Shares of the North Reading, Massachusetts-based company have fallen 2.1% from its 52-week high of $437.77 . The stock has climbed 49.1% over the past three months, surpassing the broader State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 39.4% increase over the same time frame.

TER stock has soared 120.6% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLK’s 32.4% gain. Longer term, shares of the company have surged 414% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLK’s 59.4% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Teradyne’s shares tumbled 19.4% following its Q1 2026 results on Apr. 28 as investors focused on the company’s softer-than-expected outlook and margin concerns rather than the strong quarter. While Q1 revenue surged 87% year-over-year to $1.282 billion and adjusted EPS jumped to $2.56, Q2 guidance called for revenue of only $1.15 billion - $1.25 billion (midpoint $1.20 billion) and implied gross margins of about 57.5%, down roughly 350 basis points sequentially.

Analysts noted that the guidance did not fully reflect the strong AI-driven demand that generated approximately 70% of Q1 revenue, leading investors to worry about growth in the second half of 2026 despite management’s positive outlook and analysts maintaining bullish ratings.

In comparison, rival Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) has outpaced TER stock on a YTD basis, with AMAT shares increasing 128.7%. However, AMAT stock has gained 244.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind TER stock.