Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How To Play These 2 Historically High-Yield Sector ETFs Amid Rally

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Dividend Yield by Drozd Irina via Shutterstock
Dividend Yield by Drozd Irina via Shutterstock

Within the 11 S&P 500 sectors, utilities and real estate investment trusts (REITs) have developed a reputation over the years. They have higher yields than most other sectors, and their staid businesses, more about consistent cash flow than rapid growth, made them appeal to certain equity managers. 

Specifically, when stocks would falter but bonds would rally, professional managers would load up on these sectors. Rates down, REITs up. And utility stocks, too.

Times have changed in so many ways. Too many to list here. And one of the things that has changed is how these two sectors behave. The REIT sector as a whole does not yield nearly as much as it did. That’s in large part because data center and cell tower REITs now have a high allocation within that sector.  

Utilities have been uncharacteristically “growthy,” thanks to the markets seeing that sector as a player in the growth of artificial intelligence (AI). They are the power suppliers. And we are going to need a lot of that.

What's Going on With These 2 Sectors?

The recent climb in S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR (XLU) and S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR (XLRE) is a clear narrative showing these sectors reclaiming their roles as bond substitutes. While the broader market has been volatile, these groups have capitalized on a specific shift in the fixed-income landscape — the retreat of Treasury yields from their recent peaks.

The upward momentum in these sectors is almost entirely tethered to the movement of the 10-year Treasury Note (ZNH26). As Treasury yields fall, the fixed dividend payments of utilities and REITs become more competitive for income-seeking investors.

Both sectors are highly capital-intensive and carry significant debt loads; lower yields signal a drop in future funding costs, which is a massive tailwind for their bottom lines. And, markets currently expect the Fed to continue toward a neutral policy stance, which has stabilized the bond market and allowed these rate-sensitive equities to find a firm footing.

A Closer Look at XLU and XLRE

Here’s a look at both XLRE and XLU — their top-10 holdings and their charts. 

XLRE represents the 35 REITs within the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). Those tech-oriented holdings crowd the top, as we see 60% of the exchange-traded fund (ETF) is in just 10 holdings. Most of those are the non-traditional, lower-yielding types.

www.barchart.com

XLRE’s chart is hinting at a breakout. But remember, that may only be as good as the continued decline in Treasury yields.

www.barchart.com

XLU coincidentally has the same number of stocks and a similar level of concentration.

www.barchart.com

Perhaps not surprisingly, XLU’s chart looks similar to that of XLRE. Remember, there’s a powerful macro theme at work here. XLU is also bordering on a breakout. 

www.barchart.com

Risks to Continued Gains in XLRE and XLU

Rising federal debt levels and massive Treasury issuance could flood the market with supply, potentially forcing yields back up and quickly reversing the gains in XLU and XLRE. And if inflation data surprises to the upside, the Fed may be forced to hold rates higher for longer, which would lessen the attractiveness of these high-dividend-payers compared to "risk-free" government debt.

I quickly ran reward opportunity and risk (ROAR) scores for these two ETFs. No surprise: They both scored at the same level of 60. That means their current chart pattern indicates slightly lower-than-normal risk. 

In simpler terms, there’s a 60% chance their next 10% move will be higher and a 40% chance that next 10% change in price will be lower. ROAR anticipated the recent rallies, as shown by the increase in ROAR scores over the past few months. 

Chart courtesy of Rob Isbitts via ROAR.PiTrade.com.

The Takeaway

For traders, this is a classic case of “know what you own and why you own it.” If you think these sectors are moving because of their fundamental details, think again. Today’s markets don’t work that way. This is primarily about interest rates. And about the market sticking to an old-fashioned impulse to treat these sectors the way they have in the past. 

My personal approach to this is perhaps an example readers can learn from. The biggest part of my portfolio? A laddered mix of zero-coupon U.S. Treasury bonds. That’s my way to play a sustained lower-yield environment. XLRE and XLU can be traded along those same lines. But don’t fool yourself. These are still bond surrogates. Even if the fundamental picture of REITs and utilities is vastly different from what it was years ago. 

Rob Isbitts created the ROAR Score, based on his 40+ years of technical analysis experience. ROAR helps DIY investors manage risk and create their own portfolios. For Rob's written research, check out ETFYourself.com.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.50 +1.25 +2.76%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
ZNH26 113-070 +0-015 +0.04%
10-Year T-Note
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 43.50 +0.63 +1.47%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot