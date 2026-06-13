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Is WEC Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Red sell candles over laptop by Black Salmon via Shutterstock
Red sell candles over laptop by Black Salmon via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $37 billion, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) is a leading regulated utility holding company that provides natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy services across the United States through its subsidiaries. The company generates and distributes energy from a diverse mix of sources, including natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, hydroelectric, oil, and biomass resources.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and WEC Energy Group fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. It also owns and operates extensive electric transmission and natural gas infrastructure, serving millions of customers through thousands of miles of distribution and transmission networks.

Shares of the electricity and natural gas provider pulled back 5.2% from its 52-week high of $119.62The stock is down 1.4% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 16% increase in the same period.

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Shares of WEC Energy Group have risen 7.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 11.4% return. Longer term, the stock has gained 6.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 31.7% surge.

WEC stock had been trading below its 200-day moving average since May.

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Shares of WEC Energy Group fell 1.1% on May 5, despite reporting strong Q1 2026 results, with net income rising to $804.4 million ($2.45 per share) and revenue increasing by $284.7 million to $3.4 billion. Investors appeared concerned that key demand indicators remained soft, as Wisconsin natural gas deliveries declined 3.5% year-over-year.

In comparison, rival Eversource Energy (ES) has lagged behind WEC stock. ES stock has risen over 2% on a YTD basis and 4.4% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite WEC’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $124.53 is a premium of 9.8% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,888.84 +79.18 +0.31%
Nasdaq Composite
WEC 113.44 +0.37 +0.33%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
ES 68.69 +0.26 +0.38%
Eversource Energy

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