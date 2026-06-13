Is WEC Energy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of around $37 billion , WEC Energy Group, Inc. ( WEC ) is a leading regulated utility holding company that provides natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy services across the United States through its subsidiaries. The company generates and distributes energy from a diverse mix of sources, including natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, hydroelectric, oil, and biomass resources.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and WEC Energy Group fits this criterion perfectly, exceeding the mark. It also owns and operates extensive electric transmission and natural gas infrastructure, serving millions of customers through thousands of miles of distribution and transmission networks.

Shares of the electricity and natural gas provider pulled back 5.2% from its 52-week high of $119.62 . The stock is down 1.4% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 16% increase in the same period.

Shares of WEC Energy Group have risen 7.6% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 11.4% return . Longer term, the stock has gained 6.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 31.7% surge.

WEC stock had been trading below its 200-day moving average since May.

Shares of WEC Energy Group fell 1.1% on May 5, despite reporting strong Q1 2026 results , with net income rising to $804.4 million ($2.45 per share) and revenue increasing by $284.7 million to $3.4 billion. Investors appeared concerned that key demand indicators remained soft, as Wisconsin natural gas deliveries declined 3.5% year-over-year.

In comparison, rival Eversource Energy ( ES ) has lagged behind WEC stock. ES stock has risen over 2% on a YTD basis and 4.4% over the past 52 weeks.