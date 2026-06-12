Soybeans Slip Lower on Friday

Soybeans posted slight losses on Friday, with contracts steady to 2 ¼ cents in the red. Jule was down 8 cents on the week, with November slipping 5 ½ cents. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down a penny at $10.60 1/2. Soymeal futures were mixed, down a 40 cents to a 50 cents higher on the day, with July down $7.20 this week. Soy Oil futures were 17 to 53 points lower, as July was 16 points higher since last Friday.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed spec funds with the largest Tuesday/Tuesday bear move in the report’s history back to 2006, of 65,294 contracts. The net long was still at 90,756 contracts on Tuesday. Managed money was in a similar liquidation even in the soybean meal market, slashing 74,468 contracts from their net long to 52,602 contracts by Junte 9.

NOPA data will be updated on Monday, with traders looking for May crush to total 216.02 mbu, with estimates of 207.28 to 223.1 mbu. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.855 billion lbs.

USDA Export Sales data shows the 2025/26 soybean business at 40.15 MMT, which is now 97.7% of the USDA projection that was revised lower on Thursday and behind the 100% average sales pace. Shipments are now 36 MMT, which is 87.6% of USDA’s new number and is closing in on the 91% average shipping pace. Total new crop sales have accumulated to 1.032 MMT, down 7.69% from last year at this time.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.13 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.60 1/2, down 1 cent,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.18 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.32, down 2 cents,