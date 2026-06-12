Is M&T Bank Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Valued at $32.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a wide range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage finance, trust, wealth management, and investment services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MTB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - regional industry.

Despite its notable strength, MTB slipped 4.7% from its 52-week high of $239, achieved on Feb. 11. Over the past three months, MTB stock gained 12.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.1% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of MTB rose 13.1% this year and climbed 23.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 8% and 22.8% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, MTB has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since late November, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Apr. 15, MTB shares closed down by 1.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 23.7% year over year to $4.18. The company’s net interest income stood at $1.8 billion, up 3.4% year over year.

In the competitive arena of banks - regional, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has lagged behind MTB, with a slight downtick on a YTD basis and 7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MTB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $233.95 suggests a potential upside of 2.7% from current price levels.