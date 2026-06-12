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Is M&T Bank Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Valued at $32.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a wide range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage finance, trust, wealth management, and investment services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and MTB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - regional industry. 

Despite its notable strength, MTB slipped 4.7% from its 52-week high of $239, achieved on Feb. 11. Over the past three months, MTB stock gained 12.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX9.1% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of MTB rose 13.1% this year and climbed 23.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 8% and 22.8% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bullish trend, MTB has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early April, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since late November, 2025, with slight fluctuations. 

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On Apr. 15, MTB shares closed down by 1.6% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS increased 23.7% year over year to $4.18. The company’s net interest income stood at $1.8 billion, up 3.4% year over year. 

In the competitive arena of banks - regional, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has lagged behind MTB, with a slight downtick on a YTD basis and 7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on MTB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $233.95 suggests a potential upside of 2.7% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,375.89 -18.41 -0.25%
S&P 500 Index
HBAN 17.41 +0.20 +1.16%
Huntington Bancshares
MTB 230.12 +2.30 +1.01%
M&T Bank Corp

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