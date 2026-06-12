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How Is HP's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $22.6 billion, HP Inc. (HPQ) is a technology company that focuses on personal computing and digital imaging hardware. The Palo Alto, California-based company offers an extensive suite of consumer and commercial products, including desktop and laptop PCs, workstations, peripherals, and a range of home, commercial, and large-format printing devices.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and HPQ fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the computer hardware industry. The company's primary strengths are anchored by its massive global distribution footprint, a highly valuable brand equity synonymous with hardware reliability, and its market-dominant position in the high-margin print supply ecosystem, which generates steady, recurring contractual cash flows via subscription models like Instant Ink.

This tech company is currently trading 16.8% below its 52-week high of $29.65, reached on Jun. 2. Shares of HPQ have soared 33.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK30.5% uptick during the same time frame. 

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However, in the longer term, HPQ has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, significantly lagging XLK's 52.5% return over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of HPQ are up 10.8%, compared to XLK’s 27.3% rise. 

To confirm its bullish trend, HPQ has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late May and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-April.  

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On Jun. 1, HPQ shares jumped 8.5% after the company unveiled a new lineup of AI-focused PCs and notebooks powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark technology. The new product portfolio, which includes OmniBook laptops and a compact desktop system, is designed for AI developers, content creators, and gamers. Investors responded positively to the announcement, viewing it as a sign that HP is well-positioned to benefit from the growing adoption of AI-driven computing solutions.

In the competitive arena of computer hardware, HPQ has notably lagged its rival, Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), which has soared 251.9% over the past 52 weeks and 211% on a YTD basis.

Despite HPQ’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 15 analysts covering it. While the company is trading above its mean price target of $24.24, its Street-high price target of $34 suggests a 37.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 183.21 +6.58 +3.73%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPQ 24.68 -0.01 -0.04%
HP Inc
DELL 391.45 +21.62 +5.85%
Dell Technologies Inc

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