What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for CoStar Group Stock?

Arlington, Virginia-based CoStar Group, Inc. ( CSGP ) provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap. of $19.1 billion , CSGP offers a wide range of digital services, including a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales-comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, and more.

Shares of CoStar Group have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CSGP stock has declined 38.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 11.8% . Moreover, shares of the company are down 33.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, CSGP stock has also underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of CoStar Group tumbled 9.9% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 28 as investors focused on soft forward guidance, including Q4 revenue of $885 million - $895 million (midpoint $890 million) that came in below the consensus . Despite beating Q3 expectations, the company’s full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $0.82 - $0.84 remained slightly under the consensus.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect CSGP's EPS to drop 9.3% year-over-year to $0.49. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

CSGP stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Jan. 12, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained an "Outperform" rating for CoStar Group and decreased its price target from $100 to $75.

The mean price target of $80.29 indicates a 78.5% premium to CSGP’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $105 suggests a 133.4% potential upside.