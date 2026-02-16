Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for CoStar Group Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Costar Group, Inc_ logo on phone and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Arlington, Virginia-based CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap. of $19.1 billion, CSGP offers a wide range of digital services, including a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales-comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, and more.

Shares of CoStar Group have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CSGP stock has declined 38.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 11.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 33.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, CSGP stock has also underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

Shares of CoStar Group tumbled 9.9% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 28 as investors focused on soft forward guidance, including Q4 revenue of $885 million - $895 million (midpoint $890 million) that came in below the consensus. Despite beating Q3 expectations, the company’s full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $0.82 - $0.84 remained slightly under the consensus. 

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect CSGP's EPS to drop 9.3% year-over-year to $0.49. However, the company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

CSGP stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 12, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained an "Outperform" rating for CoStar Group and decreased its price target from $100 to $75.

The mean price target of $80.29 indicates a 78.5% premium to CSGP’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $105 suggests a 133.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CSGP 44.99 -0.04 -0.09%
Costar Group Inc
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 43.50 +0.63 +1.47%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
AI Disruption Fear, FOMS and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot