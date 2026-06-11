Is Mettler-Toledo Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $22.9 billion , Mettler-Toledo International Inc. ( MTD ) is a global manufacturer and supplier of precision instruments, analytical solutions, and related services, serving customers across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other international markets. It serves a diverse range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, chemicals, logistics, electronics, and academic research.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Mettler-Toledo fits this criterion perfectly. The company provides a broad portfolio of laboratory, industrial, and retail weighing solutions, including advanced analytical instruments, process analytics technologies, inspection systems, and software platforms that enhance productivity and data management.

Shares of the Greifensee, Switzerland-based company have decreased 26.5% from its 52-week high of $1,525.17 . Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 8.6% , lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 7.8% rise during the same period.

MTD stock is down 19.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 6.7% gain. Longer term, shares of the company have declined 5.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 21.3% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since December 2025.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 results on May 7, Mettler-Toledo's shares plunged 14.8% the next day as investors focused on margin pressure, with adjusted operating margin declining 80 basis points to 26.0% and gross margin falling 80 basis points to 58.7% due to tariff-related costs . While revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $947 million and adjusted EPS rose 9% to $8.91, investors were unsettled by management's cautious commentary regarding a dynamic tariff environment, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, and limited visibility into future margin expansion.

In comparison, MTD stock has underperformed its rival, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO ). TMO stock has dropped 18.6% on a YTD basis and gained 13.6% over the past 52 weeks.