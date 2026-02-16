Henry Schein Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Founded in 1932, Melville, New York-based Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) provides health care products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners, and alternate sites of care worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $9.2 billion and operates through Global Distribution and Value-Added Services, Global Specialty Products, and Global Technology segments.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year but have slightly outperformed in 2026. HSIC stock has grown marginally over the past 52 weeks and 3.5% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, HSIC has also underperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

HSIC has turned into somewhat of a worrisome stock for investors in recent years. The company has experienced no organic revenue growth over the past two years, suggesting that future acquisitions, which would require significant capital expenditures, may be needed to drive growth. Additionally, HSIC has seen a 2.8% decline in its free cash flow margin over the last five years, reflecting increased investment to defend its market position.

More recently, the stock closed down more than 2% after appointing Fedd Lowery as the next CEO to replace Stanley Begman, who earlier said he would retire effective March 2. This news did the bade well with investors, leading to a fall in its price in the trading session.

For the current year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect HSIC’s EPS to grow 3.6% YoY to $4.91 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering HSIC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.

On Jan. 20, Mizuho Securities analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a “Hold” rating on Henry Schein stock and set a price target of $81. HSIC’s mean price target of $78.14 sits below its current market prices. Its Street-high target of $90 suggests the stock could rally by up to 15.1%.