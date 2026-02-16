Do Wall Street Analysts Like Autodesk Stock?

Founded in 1982, San Francisco, California-based Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company has a market cap of $49 billion and offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution; Autodesk Build, a toolset for managing, sharing, and accessing project documents, and more.

Shares of ADSK have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ADSK stock has declined 23.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 11.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 21.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, ADSK stock has also underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which has increased 16.7% over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 14, ADSK shares fell 3.5% after tech stocks pulled back as reports surfaced that Chinese customs authorities blocked Nvidia's H200 AI chips, effectively halting their entry despite recent U.S. export approvals. Investor confidence was shaken due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and their overall impact on the tech industry’s long-term outlook.

For the fiscal year that ended in January 2026, analysts expect ADSK's EPS to rise 23.4% year-over-year to $7.23. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

ADSK has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 23 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

On Feb. 2, JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded Autodesk to "Overweight" from "Neutral" and set a new price target at $319. The mean price target of $372.92 represents a premium of 61.3% to ADSK's current levels. The Street-high price target of $460 implies a potential upside of 98.9% from the current price levels.