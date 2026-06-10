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How Is Ingersoll Rand's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Ingersoll-Rand Inc steam roller-by bmcent1 via iStock
Ingersoll-Rand Inc steam roller-by bmcent1 via iStock

Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $28.4 billion and operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. IR engages in manufacturing products, including air compressors, couplers, vacuum pumps, power tools, blowers and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” IR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the specialty industrial machinery industry. 

However, the stock currently trades 26.8% below its 52-week high of $100.96 recorded on Feb. 13. IR has declined 14.7% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI2.7% rise during the same time frame.       

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In the longer term, IR has delivered a similar performance. The stock has declined 11.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the 21.3% surge of XLI over the same period.  

IR has been trading below its 200-day moving average since April and also below its 50-day moving average since March.

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On Apr. 28, IR stock declined 3.4% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.9 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.77, also topping the Street’s estimates. Ingersoll expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.57 per share. 

When stacked against its rival, Dover Corporation (DOV) has surged 22.3% over the past year, rallying IR.

Wall Street has a moderately optimistic view of the stock currently. Among the 16 analysts tracking IR, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $93.50 suggests 26.5% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.60 +1.97 +1.13%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
IR 73.91 +1.45 +2.00%
Ingersoll Rand Inc
DOV 220.97 +4.78 +2.21%
Dover Corp

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