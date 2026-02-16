Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Northrop Grumman Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Northrop Grumman Corp_ phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Northrop Grumman Corp_ phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $99.7 billion, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is an aerospace and defense technology company based in Falls Church, Virginia.

This aerospace and defense company has considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of NOC have surged 54.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.8%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 23.2%, compared to SPX’s marginal downtick.

However, narrowing the focus, NOC has lagged behind the State Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s (XAR59.2% rise over the past 52 weeks. Nonetheless, it has outperformed XAR’s 12.2% YTD uptick.

www.barchart.com 

On Jan. 27, NOC shares soared 2.7% after it delivered stronger-than-expected Q4 results. Due to robust growth in revenue across all its reportable segments, the company’s net sales increased 9.6% year-over-year to $11.7 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Moreover, due to a strong rise in its aeronautics, mission, and space systems operating income, its adjusted EPS reached $7.23, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter and 3.3% ahead of analyst expectations.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect NOC’s EPS to grow 6.5% year over year to $28.05. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.   

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and 10 "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Feb. 10, Argus maintained a "Buy" rating on NOC and raised its price target to $785, indicating an 11.7% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $732.45 represents a 4.3% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $815 suggests a 16% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NOC 702.57 +7.51 +1.08%
Northrop Grumman Corp
$SPX 6,836.17 +3.41 +0.05%
S&P 500 Index
XAR 270.72 +3.04 +1.14%
S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot