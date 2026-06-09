Corn Pulls Back to Close Tuesday Mixed

Corn futures fell back off midday gains on Tuesday, with contracts steady to 1 ½ cents lower, with a ¾ cent gain in front month July. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $3.86 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of old crop corn to unknown destinations this morning.

NASS Crop Progress data from Monday showed 97% of the US corn crop planted by June 7, with emergence at 86%, near the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 67% in good to excellent condition, steady with the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 372. Conditions dropped in TX by 11 points and IN by 10. Improvement was noted in IA (+2), NE (+4), and IL (+5).

USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Thursday, with a Bloomberg survey of traders looking for a 6 mbu cut to old crop corn US carryout at 2.136 bbu, with new crop seen at 1.947 bbu, a 10 mbu reduction if realized.

A South Korean importer purchased 134,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.19 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.86 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.27 1/2, unch,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/4, down 3/4 cent,