Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Option Volatility And Earnings Report For February 16 - 20

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Options trading by One Photo via Shutterstock
Options trading by One Photo via Shutterstock

Earnings season is starting to slow down now, which may come as a welcome relief for some. However, we do still have some important companies due to report with Walmart (WMT), Alibaba (BABA), Newmont Mining (NEM), Medtronic (MDT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), DoorDash (DASH) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) all set to report.

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

Market holiday

 

Tuesday

ET – 3.1%

PANW – 8.3%

MDT – 4.8%

CEG – 5.2%

 

Wednesday

CVNA – 15.5% 

OXY – 4.6%

DASH – 13.3%

 

Thursday

BABA – 4.4%

WMT – 5.8%

SO – 2.2%

NEM – 7.5%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 50%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Last Week’s Earnings Moves

HOOD -8.9% vs 11.7% expected

F +2.1% vs 6.5% expected

KO -1.5% vs 2.9% expected

NET +5.2% vs 13.4% expected

SPOT +14.8% vs 10.4% expected

GILD +5.8% vs 5.5% expected

CSCO -12.3% vs 5.5% expected

VRT +24.5% vs 10.5% expected

APP -19.7% vs 15.5% expected

SHOP -6.7% vs 12.8% expected

MCD +2.7% vs 3.3% expected

COIN +16.5% vs 11.1% expected

ANET +4.8% vs 10.7% expected

ABNB +4.7% vs 8.6% expected

AEM +5.6% vs 6.9% expected

Overall, there were 9 out of 15 that stayed within the expected range. 10 out of 15 moved higher following their announcement.

Unusual Options Activity

NCLH, AI, MSTR, CVX, UPS and DKNG all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BABA 155.73 -3.00 -1.89%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR
MSTR 133.88 +10.88 +8.85%
Strategy Inc
DKNG 21.76 -3.40 -13.51%
Draftkings Inc
CVX 183.74 +1.34 +0.73%
Chevron Corp
AI 10.78 +0.40 +3.85%
C3.Ai Inc Cl A
DASH 160.34 -0.80 -0.50%
Doordash Inc Cl A
OXY 46.07 +0.58 +1.28%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
NCLH 21.49 -1.76 -7.57%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
NEM 125.80 +7.68 +6.50%
Newmont Mining Corp
UPS 119.24 +1.17 +0.99%
United Parcel Service
MDT 99.49 -1.39 -1.38%
Medtronic Inc
WMT 133.89 +0.25 +0.19%
Walmart Inc
PANW 166.95 +4.14 +2.54%
Palo Alto Networks Inc

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 2
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up for Micron. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MU Stock Now?
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 4
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 5
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot