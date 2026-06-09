Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Trading with Slight Tuesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with modest Tuesday weakness of 2 to 3 ½ cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 1 3/4 cents at $10.56. Soymeal futures are down 10 cents to 50 cents higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 20 to 40 points higher.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 92% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 4% from normal, with 79% emerged and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 2 points to 367.

Chinese soybean imports totaled 11.79 MMT in May, which was a 15.3% decline from the same month last year. ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports in June at 14.38 MMT, compared to the 12.36 MMT estimate last month. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.13 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.56 1/1, down 1 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.18 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.32, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.67 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5699 -0.0067 -0.06%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 75.01 +0.45 +0.60%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 302.9 +0.2 +0.07%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 10.6539 -0.0295 -0.28%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1132-4 -3-0 -0.26%
Soybean
ZSN26 1114-4 -1-2 -0.11%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1119-4 -1-6 -0.16%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Ahead of Oracle Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for ORCL Stock
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Just Dramatically Reversed Course on Tesla Because TSLA Stock Has Massive Physical AI Potential
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 3
Dear Oracle Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 10
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 4
Investors Are Punishing Broadcom Stock After Earnings. They’re Missing a 200% Spike in Semiconductor Revenue Ahead.
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb as Tech Stocks Rebound, U.S. Inflation Data and SpaceX IPO Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.