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Is Otis Worldwide Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bull and bear on a tablet_Image by Ice stocker via Shutterstock
Bull and bear on a tablet_Image by Ice stocker via Shutterstock

Farmington, Connecticut-based Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) manufactures, installs, and services building systems. Valued at $27 billion by market cap, the company offers elevators, escalators, and other moving products. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and OTIS perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. OTIS is the largest global elevator and escalator supplier, known for its innovative safety features dating back to 1854. The company boasts a loyal customer base and competitive edge, with its success lying in commanding premium pricing, securing long-term service contracts, and leveraging its installed base for consistent revenue. 

Despite its notable strength, OTIS slipped 31.3% from its 52-week high of $101.42, achieved on Jul. 15, 2025. Over the past three months, OTIS stock declined 22%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.9% gains during the same time frame.

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Shares of OTIS fell 20.3% on a YTD basis and dipped 27.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 8.2% and 23.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, OTIS has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early March. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since late July, 2025, experiencing slight fluctuations.

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On Apr. 22, OTIS shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.89 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $0.91. The company’s revenue was $3.6 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.5 billion. OTIS expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.20 to $4.24, and revenue in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.3 billion.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Schindler Holding AG (SHLRF) has taken the lead over OTIS, showing resilience with a 6.8% downtick on a YTD basis and 8% losses over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on OTIS’ prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $92.55 suggests a potential upside of 32.9% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,469.12 +63.39 +0.86%
S&P 500 Index
SHLRF 314.5040 -3.4260 -1.08%
Schindler Holding Ag
OTIS 71.17 +1.54 +2.21%
Otis Worldwide Corp

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